Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Head of Google Canada set to face questions at House of Commons committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 7:30 am
Click to play video: 'Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be goal for Heritage Committee: MP Peter Julian'
Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be goal for Heritage Committee: MP Peter Julian
WATCH - Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be goal for Heritage Committee: MP Peter Julian – Feb 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of Google Canada is set to return to a House of Commons committee to talk about the company’s decision to block news access to some of its users.

Sabrina Geremia was summoned by MPs, and was originally scheduled to appear in front of the heritage committee on Monday.

But technical difficulties delayed the meeting and MPs invited her back today, while also requesting documents related to Google’s news ban.

Read more: Google executive committee testimony over blocked news access delayed by glitches

Three other Google executives, including its CEO, have refused a summons to appear.

Trending Now

New Democrat MP Peter Julian says he plans to introduce a motion to notify the House of Commons that there was a refusal of the summons.

Story continues below advertisement

Google says it is running a five-week test to limit news as a possible response to the government’s proposed Online News Act, which would require tech companies to pay news organizations for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

More on Canada
Google CanadaGoogle Newsgoogle canada newsGoogle Canada committeeGoogle Canada todayGoogle news todayGoogle today
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers