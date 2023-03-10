Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Officers say they found 3 stolen vehicles during search in Mississauga: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 7:11 am
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police said officers recovered three stolen vehicles after serving a search warrant in Mississauga earlier this week.

Police said on Wednesday, investigators from the auto theft crime unit executed a search warrant in the Cawthra Road and Queensway East.

During the search, police said they found a 2022 white Toyota Highlander and two 2022 grey Toyota Highlanders.

A 31-year-old man from Brampton was charged in the investigation.

Read more: Luxury car stolen at gunpoint near Mississauga, Ont. mall, police say

Michael Sarkodie is facing multiple charges, including property obtained by crime and trafficking stolen goods worth more than $5,000.

Police said Sarkodie was released on a court order with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

