Officers say they found 3 stolen vehicles during search in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police said officers recovered three stolen vehicles after serving a search warrant in Mississauga earlier this week.
Police said on Wednesday, investigators from the auto theft crime unit executed a search warrant in the Cawthra Road and Queensway East.
During the search, police said they found a 2022 white Toyota Highlander and two 2022 grey Toyota Highlanders.
A 31-year-old man from Brampton was charged in the investigation.
Michael Sarkodie is facing multiple charges, including property obtained by crime and trafficking stolen goods worth more than $5,000.
Police said Sarkodie was released on a court order with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in April.
