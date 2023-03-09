Montreal police investigate ‘attempted murder’ after man shot in Rosemont

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder in the city’s Rosemont borough on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said several 911 calls reported the sound of gunshots on 19th Avenue near Rosemont Boulevard at around 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in his 20s who had been shot in the arm.

Brabant said he was conscious during his transport to hospital.

He is expected to meet with investigators Thursday evening once his health status has improved.

Brabant said a perimeter was set up and investigators were going door to door in the area to speak to possible witnesses.

Meanwhile, Brabant said a female police officer who was on her way to the crime scene was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Saint-Michel and Rosemont boulevards.

She also was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to her neck and arm.

Brabant said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Brabant said the collision squad is investigating the incident.