2 men charged with fraud in probe of $300M Toronto hospital redevelopment contracts

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after an investigation into a $300 million procurement project at Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital.

Police say the project was approved for procurement in coordination with Infrastructure Ontario in 2011, and in late 2012 the hospital and provincial agency began the process to award the contract for renovations.

The force says its serious fraud office has found evidence of fraud through “the offering or receipt of secret commissions” in the awarding of the contract in 2015.

OPP says two men in their 50s have been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and secret commissions, and one of the men has also been charged with fraud on government.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the men have been released from custody and are to appear at the Ontario court of justice at Toronto’s Old City Hall on March 28.

OPP’s serious fraud office is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them.