Halifax airport predicts busy spring break, recommends you plan ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers are being warned to plan ahead with airports expected to be crowded this March Break.

If you’re taking to the skies for a trip, you might want to pack your patience as airports predict a return to long lineups after three pandemic years.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is anticipating a busy week for travel as students and their families get ready to celebrate the spring vacation.

Leah Batstone, a spokesperson with the Halifax International Airport Authority, says the airport expects a return to normal after several pandemic years.

“This will be the first typical March Break Season that we’ve had in three years,” Batstone says. “There are a lot of people that are excited to get away for their first trip, possibly in a long time.”

Story continues below advertisement

That means you can expect large crowds and long lineups.

“It’s important to plan ahead,” Batstone says. “Give yourself lots of extra time to get here, and make sure you know where you’re going to park.”

View image in full screen Leah Batstone, Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

She says on-site parking especially can be a challenge with the lot filling up fast.

Batstone says a good option to consider is Park’N Fly, where you can leave your car and take a short shuttle ride to the airport.

It’s recommended you arrive three hours before your flight if you’re heading outside the country and two hours ahead for travel within Canada.

According to Batstone, the top destinations this March Break feature lots of sunshine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, in Florida, and also just across Canada — lots of people getting away to visit their friends and family,” she says.

Lily Henshaw, 10, is looking forward to her trip to Florida.

“Really excited and kind of nervous,” she says about hopping on a plane. She’s heading to Disney World with her mom and grandparents.

“We’re going to go to Magic Kingdom and we’re going to go on a cruise ship,” Henshaw says.

Read more: Airlines see busy summer ahead if airports can keep up

Meanwhile, the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport has been bustling with the spring vacation already underway in New Brunswick.

“It has been busy at the airport,” says president and CEO Courtney Burns. “We had the return of our sun-chartered flights after a few years of not being able to offer those so our parking lot filled immediately, even before March Break.”

She says it’s great to see the sign of recovery and looks forward to welcoming Nova Scotians next week.