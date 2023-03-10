Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax airport predicts busy spring break, recommends you plan ahead

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Tips to keep your home safe while on vacation'
Tips to keep your home safe while on vacation
March break is around the corner and while many families are excited to share their travel pics on social media, Gene Myles from Allstate Insurance says the posts can wait! He joins Liem Vu to discuss tips for keeping your home safe while away.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers are being warned to plan ahead with airports expected to be crowded this March Break.

If you’re taking to the skies for a trip, you might want to pack your patience as airports predict a return to long lineups after three pandemic years.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is anticipating a busy week for travel as students and their families get ready to celebrate the spring vacation.

Read more: Need a cheap getaway? Here’s where to go if you’re looking to save on airfare

Leah Batstone, a spokesperson with the Halifax International Airport Authority, says the airport expects a return to normal after several pandemic years.

“This will be the first typical March Break Season that we’ve had in three years,” Batstone says. “There are a lot of people that are excited to get away for their first trip, possibly in a long time.”

Story continues below advertisement

That means you can expect large crowds and long lineups.

“It’s important to plan ahead,” Batstone says. “Give yourself lots of extra time to get here, and make sure you know where you’re going to park.”

Leah Batstone with the Halifax International Airport Authority. View image in full screen
Leah Batstone, Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

She says on-site parking especially can be a challenge with the lot filling up fast.

Batstone says a good option to consider is Park’N Fly, where you can leave your car and take a short shuttle ride to the airport.

It’s recommended you arrive three hours before your flight if you’re heading outside the country and two hours ahead for travel within Canada.

Trending Now

According to Batstone, the top destinations this March Break feature lots of sunshine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, in Florida, and also just across Canada — lots of people getting away to visit their friends and family,” she says.

Lily Henshaw, 10, is looking forward to her trip to Florida.

“Really excited and kind of nervous,” she says about hopping on a plane. She’s heading to Disney World with her mom and grandparents.

“We’re going to go to Magic Kingdom and we’re going to go on a cruise ship,” Henshaw says.

Read more: Airlines see busy summer ahead if airports can keep up

Meanwhile, the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport has been bustling with the spring vacation already underway in New Brunswick.

“It has been busy at the airport,” says president and CEO Courtney Burns. “We had the return of our sun-chartered flights after a few years of not being able to offer those so our parking lot filled immediately, even before March Break.”

She says it’s great to see the sign of recovery and looks forward to welcoming Nova Scotians next week.

More on Canada
TravelNew BrunswickHalifaxMarch BreakSpring BreakHalifax Stanfield International Airporthalifax airportNew Brunswick TourismNova Scotia Tourismsun destinationsGreater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers