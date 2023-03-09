Menu

Crime

Woman charged after impersonating nurse, working at retirement, LTC homes: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 3:33 pm
Twenty-five-year-old Aaliyah-Elizabeth Sampat has been charged with 11 offences in connection with forged nurse credentials.
Twenty-five-year-old Aaliyah-Elizabeth Sampat has been charged with 11 offences in connection with forged nurse credentials.
An Oshawa woman has been charged with a number of offences after police say she impersonated a nurse and used fraudulent documents to apply for jobs.

Durham Regional Police said officers made an arrest on Wednesday in an investigation into a female suspect who had been applying for jobs as a registered practical nurse using fake credentials.

Police said she had documentation from “various governing bodies” which she claimed were hers, but she isn’t registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

Read more: Man collected deposits for snow removal but work never completed, Durham police allege

“Since 2021, the suspect was employed as an RPN by at least four senior retirement and long-term care residences throughout the GTA,” police said.

Officers said they released a photo of the suspect to ensure there aren’t any additional victims.

Twenty-five-year-old Aaliyah-Elizabeth Sampat has been charged with 11 offences including four counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering a forged document, personation with intent, and possessing identity information with inference of fraud.

Trending Now

She was held for a bail hearing.

Crime
