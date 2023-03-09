Menu

Traffic

Large commercial truck becomes stuck on BC Ferries ramp cancelling sailings

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:56 pm
A large commercial truck became stuck on the Earls Cove ramp Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A large commercial truck became stuck on the Earls Cove ramp Thursday morning. Rene Pellerin
BC Ferries vessel, Queen of Cumberland, was out of commission for multiple sailings Thursday due to a vehicle being stuck on the ramp.

BC Ferries said a large commercial vehicle became stuck on the ramp at Earls Cove in Sechelt, preventing staff from loading the vessel.

Read more: BC Ferries revises 4-year plan to deal with new inflation, staffing challenges

The organization said tidal conditions need to improve before the large vehicle can be removed and service can resume.

In the meantime, the following sailings were cancelled:

  • 9:25 a.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)
  • 10:25 a.m. departing Earls Cove (Sechelt)
  • 11:20 a.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)
  • 12:25 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sechelt)
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries revises four-year plan, cites financial and staffing challenges'
BC Ferries revises four-year plan, cites financial and staffing challenges
BC Ferries said other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries revises four-year plan, cites financial and staffing challenges'
BC Ferries revises four-year plan, cites financial and staffing challenges
BC FerriesEarl's Covequeen of cumberlandvehicle stuckBC Ferries Queen of CumberlandBC ferries routeBC Ferries route cancelledEarls Cove rampVehicle stuck earls cove
