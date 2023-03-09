Large commercial truck becomes stuck on BC Ferries ramp cancelling sailings

See more sharing options

BC Ferries vessel, Queen of Cumberland, was out of commission for multiple sailings Thursday due to a vehicle being stuck on the ramp.

BC Ferries said a large commercial vehicle became stuck on the ramp at Earls Cove in Sechelt, preventing staff from loading the vessel.

The organization said tidal conditions need to improve before the large vehicle can be removed and service can resume.

In the meantime, the following sailings were cancelled:

9:25 a.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)

10:25 a.m. departing Earls Cove (Sechelt)

11:20 a.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)

12:25 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sechelt)

View image in full screen A large commercial truck became stuck on the Earls Cove ramp Thursday morning. Rene Pellerin

BC Ferries said other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.