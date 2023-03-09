Menu

Crime

Manitoba girl, 12, facing serious charges after alleged joyride in stolen truck

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 12:03 pm
RCMP in Thompson, Man., arrested two young girls who were found in this stolen truck Tuesday. View image in full screen
RCMP in Thompson, Man., arrested two young girls who were found in this stolen truck Tuesday. Manitoba RCMP
A 12-year-old girl is facing a long list of serious charges after RCMP in Thompson, Man., found a stolen truck stuck in a snowbank Tuesday.

Police said they were called by a number of residents about an erratic driver in a vehicle that matched the description of a truck that had been reported stolen from a driveway.

According to police, the truck had been stuck in a snowbank at Waterloo Avenue and Brandon Crescent in the northern Manitoba city earlier that afternoon, and after a vehicle stopped to help, the stolen truck sideswiped it and took off, leaving a passenger with minor injuries.

Read more: 2 Winnipeg boys aged 12 and 14 arrested for shoplifting, police say

When an officer tracked down the truck and tried to pull it over, the driver refused to stop and continued to drive erratically at dangerous speeds.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck was found a short time later, stuck in the snow on Station Road. Two girls, 11 and 12, were arrested.

Although the 11-year-old was too young to be charged, police said, the 12-year-old is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fleeing from police, possessing property obtained by crime, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves'
Protecting your vehicle from thieves

 

