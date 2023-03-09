Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 9

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rylee Miller returns home from the Canada Winter Games with three medals and the Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Mr. Potato Head.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rylee Miller wins 3 medals at Canada Winter Games

Saskatoon’s Rylee Miller has a collection of medals following the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

She won three medals at the games, including gold on the floor, becoming the most decorated Saskatchewan female gymnast in Canada Games history.

Miller joins Chantal Wagner to discuss her success at the game and her future goals.

3:26 Rylee Miller wins 3 medals at Canada Winter Games

Mr. Potato Head is up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA

Mr. Potato Head is currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheila Gibbons says the nine-week-old Labrador retriever mix is one of several puppies recently born at the shelter.

Gibbons also has details on the current adoption drive currently underway at the Saskatoon SPCA.

3:44 Mr. Potato Head up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 9

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 9.