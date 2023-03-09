Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian women’s soccer team takes pay equity fight to Parliament

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 6:56 am
Click to play video: 'Canada Soccer’s new management faces ongoing labour dispute'
Canada Soccer’s new management faces ongoing labour dispute
WATCH: Canada Soccer's new management faces ongoing labour dispute – Feb 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Canadian women’s soccer team take their fight for pay equity to Parliament Thursday.

Captain Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt and Quinn, who goes by one name, are scheduled to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage this afternoon. The four serve as the women’s team player representatives.

The Canadian women, like their male counterparts, are embroiled in a bitter labour dispute with Canada Soccer, the sport’s governing body.

Read more: Canadian women’s soccer team says more work needed to reach pay equity

The Olympic champion women want the same support and backing ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as the men did before their soccer showcase last year in Qatar.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams want Canada Soccer to open their books and explain why their programs are being cut this year.

The women, whose existing labour deal expired at the end of 2021, have struck an agreement in principle with Canada Soccer on compensation for 2022 but say other issues have yet to be resolved.

Trending Now

Canada Soccer officials are due to appear before the parliamentary committee on March 20.

Click to play video: 'Canadian women’s soccer team playing under pay protest'
Canadian women’s soccer team playing under pay protest
FootballCanada NewsCanada SoccerSoccer Canadapay equityCanada women's soccer teamcanada soccer labour disputecanada soccer newsWomen's soccer teamCanada national soccer teamCanada Women Soccer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers