Fleury steals the show as Wild take down Jets 4-2

For years, even when things haven’t gone well for the Winnipeg Jets, they could fall back on the stellar goaltending of Connor Hellebuyck to get them through the tough times.

But on Wednesday night, Hellebuyck was one of the key reasons why the Jets dropped a 4-2 decision to the Minnesota Wild as he was sizably outplayed by Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Jets came out of the blocks flying, controlling play for long stretches of time in the Minnesota end but they were unable to beat Fleury.

That inability to finish proved costly when Marcus Foligno ripped a perfect shot over the shoulder of Hellebuyck to open the scoring at the 14:14 mark on Minnesota’s third shot on the night.

Winnipeg had ten shots at that point and finished the first period with 15 to just five for the Wild, but trailed 1-0. A power play late in the first also proved fruitless.

The Jets got a great opportunity early in the second after a Wild power play elapsed. Adam Lowry found David Gustafsson cutting to the net but the Swede was denied by Fleury.

Winnipeg continued to mount pressure but could not get on the scoreboard, and just over seven minutes into the period, the Wild doubled their lead.

As the Jets tried to clear the puck out of their own end, they turned it over, leading to a breakaway for Frederick Gaudreau. He deked out Hellebuyck and slid it through the goalie to make it 2-0 as Hellebuyck lost his balance and fell into the goal.

Winnipeg finally broke through just 30 seconds later when Logan Stanley took a loose puck off a rebound and fired it over a sprawling Fleury to make it 2-1. It was Stanley’s first goal of the season and third in 110 career regular season games.

Any positive energy generated by the Stanley goal quickly evaporated 55 seconds later when Ryan Hartman beat Hellebuyck five-hole on a fairly weak wrist shot from the faceoff dot, one of the smelliest goals you’ll see Hellebuyck allow.

Winnipeg managed to cut the lead to one again with 2:45 to go in the period. Nate Schmidt sent a lazy wrister in the direction of the net, and it fluttered right to Nino Niederreiter, who caught it, dropped it and fired it past Fleury all in one motion. The goal also marked the 400th point of his NHL career.

The Jets held a 34-15 edge in shots on goal but trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The third period began with 6:45 of uninterrupted play before the first whistle as Winnipeg continued to try and find the equalizer, but Fleury stood stall as the minutes wasted away.

With just over a minute to play, the Jets pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker to try and claw even but Mark Scheifele stumbled with the puck, the Wild took it away and Mason Shaw skated the puck into the empty net to seal it.

Hellebuyck made 19 saves in the game as he has now allowed 22 goals in his last five starts while Fleury was the difference, making 46 saves for the Wild who are now 9-0-2 in their last 11 games.

Winnipeg will now head on the road for a three-game trip that begins Saturday in Florida against the Panthers. The puck drops from Sunrise just after 6 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. on 680 CJOB.