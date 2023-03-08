Edmonton artist Rahmaan Hameed catches eye of Marvel superhero Simu Liu

Send this page to someone via email

Local contemporary artist Rahmaan Hameed landed a gig with Canadian actor and Marvel superhero Simu Liu, all thanks to an Instagram direct message.

On New Years Eve, Hameed was scrolling Instagram when he came across a photo and commented on it, saying he would love to work with the actor. An hour later, Liu started to like some of his photos and the next day, Hameed woke up to a DM.

“‘I would love to get some artwork done, what can we do?'” Hameed recalled the message said.

“So, I said what do you want? He says ‘I have a home gym and would like to get a mural done on one of that walls.’ I said ‘yup lets talk, let’s make it happen.'”

The planning took place throughout January, and on Feb. 20, Hameed was on a plane down to Los Angeles to paint to mural in Liu’s home gym.

That gym — it’s not a small one measuring in at about 20 feet wide and 10 feet tall.

“Something of that size and detail would typically take about a week, a week and a half,” said Hameed.

“But since we were on a time crunch, I had three days to do it. So, I was like I either do it and absolutely crush it or I don’t and there goes my reputation, but thankfully I got it done.”

View image in full screen The mural Edmonton artist Rahmaan Hameed created for Canadian actor and Marvel superhero Simu Liu at his home in Los Angeles. Courtesy: Rahmaan Hameed

This isn’t the only famous icon the artist has worked for either.

Last year, Hameed painted three pieces for Oilers caption Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle.

Since then, Hameed’s clientele has grown to include other athletes, like NBA and other influencers. His work can be found in many places around Edmonton, including Seoul Fried Chicken restaurant, Kingsway Mall and on downtown murals.

“When I started painting, I was like, wait — I like these things, so why don’t I start painting the things that I like,” said Hameed. “Then when I saw the response from other people, it was like, ohhh there are more people who like these things other than me.