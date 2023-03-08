Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow forecast across B.C.’s Southern Interior just in time for spring break

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 8:18 pm
FILE. A snow plow clears the highway.
FILE. A snow plow clears the highway. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Southern Interior is slated to get a significant dump of snow, just as many students head into spring break.

Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga says the system is expected to develop on Friday morning across the region, with mixed rain and snow in the valleys, but widespread snowfall at higher elevations, including mountain passes.

Possible snowfall by Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
snowfall by Friday afternoon.” width=”899″ height=”503″ data-mce-src=”https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Friday-snowfall.png”&gt;. Global SkyTracker

“An area of low pressure well off the B.C. Coast today will eventually slide through Washington State on Friday through early Saturday,” Madryga said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Amounts of five to 10 centimetres are currently forecast through the South Interior, with lower amounts in areas a greater distance north of the Canada/U.S. border, as the system will simply brush those areas.”

The forecast will no doubt be good news to mountain resorts operating in the Interior ahead of the traditionally busy spring break season.

Trending Now

However, families planning on travelling to the Interior for the break are being warned to prepare for wintery conditions.

Winter tire regulations, which apply to most highways outside of Metro Vancouver, remain in place until April 30.

Madryga said snow will taper to lighter flurries through the weekend as the weather system exits the region.

The Friday afternoon forecast on March 10. View image in full screen
The Friday afternoon forecast on March 10. Global SkyTracker
WeatherWinter weatherSnowfallsouthern interiorSpring Breaksnow forecastmountain passesmountain highwayssnow at elevations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers