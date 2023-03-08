Snow forecast across B.C.’s Southern Interior just in time for spring break

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Southern Interior is slated to get a significant dump of snow, just as many students head into spring break.

Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga says the system is expected to develop on Friday morning across the region, with mixed rain and snow in the valleys, but widespread snowfall at higher elevations, including mountain passes.

“An area of low pressure well off the B.C. Coast today will eventually slide through Washington State on Friday through early Saturday,” Madryga said.

“Amounts of five to 10 centimetres are currently forecast through the South Interior, with lower amounts in areas a greater distance north of the Canada/U.S. border, as the system will simply brush those areas.”

The forecast will no doubt be good news to mountain resorts operating in the Interior ahead of the traditionally busy spring break season.

However, families planning on travelling to the Interior for the break are being warned to prepare for wintery conditions.

Winter tire regulations, which apply to most highways outside of Metro Vancouver, remain in place until April 30.

Madryga said snow will taper to lighter flurries through the weekend as the weather system exits the region.