Arrest warrant for another man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri assault, disappearance

Police have issued a new arrest warrant for an ongoing investigation into an abduction from Wasaga Beach, Ont., of a woman who was previously assaulted in Richmond Hill.

Ontario Provincial Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to the events surrounding the disappearance and alleged assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a report of an assault at an underground parking garage of a home on King William Crescent near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.

Police said a female victim — 37-year-old Hajtamiri — was attacked by two men and was struck by a frying pan.

Officers said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, the force said.

Weeks after the reported assault, which five have now been charged in relation to, Hajtamiri was abducted.

On Jan. 12, 2022, she was allegedly taken from a family member’s home in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in fake police gear, according to police.

They fled in a white Lexus — and both the Ontario Provincial Police and York police are working on the investigation.

Police have already announced numerous arrests relating to the alleged abduction and assault. Most recently, on March 1, a man from British Columbia was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

Now, on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police have released the image and name of a man wanted in connection with the events.

Deshawn Davis, a 35-year-old man from Toronto, has had a warrant issued for his arrest.

“Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact police,” OPP said, noting he and others still wanted, are thought to be living the Greater Toronto Area.

Police also want to speak to two people who rented vehicles in December 2021. They are not suspects, OPP said, but may have information relating to the investigation.