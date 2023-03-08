Menu

Crime

'Career criminal' arrested after vehicle crashes into RCMP cruiser, gets stuck on stump

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 4:25 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
File photo. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. Courtesy: RCMP
A B.C. man accused of trying to flee from police, only to have his vehicle get stuck on a stump, is facing several charges after being arrested on Tuesday night.

Police in Keremeos say the incident began just before 7 p.m., when an officer on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to pull it over.

The suspect, though, sped away despite the officer activating his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren. The officer did not pursue the suspect.

Read more: Calgary man arrested after string of 5 robberies

However, a short while later, the same vehicle was spotted driving down Third Avenue, a dead-end road.

“The officer initiated his emergency lights and sirens again,” said the RCMP.

“The suspect conducted a U-turn and drove back toward the officer’s vehicle, colliding with it. In a further attempt to escape, the suspect reversed onto a homeowner’s lawn, and ultimately got stuck on a tree stump.”

Blake Dunstall, 39, was arrested, as was a 35-year-old female passenger. Police said both are from Princeton. Court records show that Dunstall has a lengthy criminal record.

RCMP say charges of assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, resisting arrest, failing to comply with a probation order, driving while suspended and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose have all been approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

Trending Now

“This highlights the dangerous job our officers do every day to keep our communities safe,” said Cpl. Chad Parsons.

“The member involved in this occurrence acted according to his training, which took a career criminal safely into custody.”

