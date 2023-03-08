Menu

Crime

Man arrested for assault with box cutter blade in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 2:02 pm
A man held a box cutter blade in the face of someone sitting in a vehicle on March 7, police said. View image in full screen
A man held a box cutter blade in the face of someone sitting in a vehicle on March 7, police said. Global News Peterborough file
A man faces weapons-related charges after an incident with a motorist in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:45 a.m. officers responded to a reported assault. Police say the caller reported that while sitting in his vehicle and talking with an individual, he was approached by an acquaintance of the individual.

Read more: 2 charged after uttering threats with gun on FaceTime chat, Lindsay police say

The man interrupted the conversation and then pulled out a box cutter-style blade, police said. He held the weapon in the victim’s face before leaving the area.

Officers a short time later arrived and located the suspect.

A 40-year-old man from Lindsay, Ont., was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region police explain naming policies'
Peterborough region police explain naming policies
