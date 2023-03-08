Man arrested for assault with box cutter blade in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces weapons-related charges after an incident with a motorist in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:45 a.m. officers responded to a reported assault. Police say the caller reported that while sitting in his vehicle and talking with an individual, he was approached by an acquaintance of the individual.

The man interrupted the conversation and then pulled out a box cutter-style blade, police said. He held the weapon in the victim’s face before leaving the area.

Officers a short time later arrived and located the suspect.

A 40-year-old man from Lindsay, Ont., was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Tuesday.