Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Cocaine cat: Serval found high on narcotics in Ohio neighbourhood

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Exotic cat tests positive for cocaine use, now in recovery at Cincinnati zoo'
Exotic cat tests positive for cocaine use, now in recovery at Cincinnati zoo
After testing positive for traces of cocaine, an exotic cat is recovering at the Cincinnati zoo in Ohio on Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A sequel to Cocaine Bear may be already brewing after animal control officials in Ohio say they captured a wild African serval high on narcotics in a local neighbourhood.

The serval, a wildcat species that is widespread in sub-Saharan countries, was spotted up a tree on Jan. 28 in the Oakley neighbourhood of Cincinnati — a bit far from home. A passerby captured video of the serval which had made its way several feet up into the large tree.

At first, Chief Troy Taylor with the Hamilton County Dog Warden’s Office said he thought the feline was a savannah house cat, a hybrid cat created through cross-breeding servals and domestic house cats.

Instead, he had a very wild animal on his hands.

Read more: ‘Cocaine Bear’: The wild true story of a drugged-up bear that inspired the film

Story continues below advertisement

“These types of animals are considered dangerous. They are on the dangerous wild list for Ohio,” Taylor told WKRC.

“It sure was a sight to see and after talking to the cat expert, he said we did a great job and also pretty lucky because this cat could’ve shredded us apart and killed us,” he added.

During the capture, the serval, named Amorie, suffered a broken leg. Officials rushed him to the medical team at Cincinnati Animal Care for emergency treatment.

Amorie the serval receiving medical treatment from Cincinnati Animal Care after being exposed to cocaine and breaking its leg during rescue. View image in full screen
Amorie the serval receiving medical treatment from Cincinnati Animal Care after being exposed to cocaine and breaking his leg during rescue. Cincinnati Animal Care

“He got some good pain medications,” Taylor said, adding that care staff kept a camera on him during that first night to monitor his status.

But as it turns out, Amorie may have already been on some particularly strong pain relievers. The serval’s test results showed he had been exposed to cocaine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Toxicology came back the animal was positive for narcotics in its system,” Taylor said. “And DNA testing came back conclusive of being an illegal serval.”

It’s unclear how the cat was exposed to the drugs.

Read more: Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ face deportation after multiplying across Colombia

Amorie is now well on the road to recovery at his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo, famous for once being the home of Harambe the gorilla.

“In the morning we were able to get a hold of the zoo to take over care,” Taylor said.

Amorie’s previous owner is not facing charges, even though it is illegal to own this type of species in Ohio. WKRC reported that the owner was cooperative with officials.

Click to play video: 'Another serval goes missing on Vancouver Island'
Another serval goes missing on Vancouver Island
Advertisement
More on World
CocaineOhioCincinnati ZooServal‘Cocaine Bear’exotic catAmorie the servalbig cat cocainecat high on cocaineCocaine catserval cocaineServal high on cocaine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers