Manitoba’s Dunstone downs Young at Brier, sets up showdown with Koe atop Pool A

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Matt Dunstone’s Manitoba rink remained perfect at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 13-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dunstone claimed steals of three in the second and third ends to give his squad an early 8-0 lead.

Newfoundland and Labrador skip Nathan Young conceded after Manitoba stole another point in the eighth.

Dunstone’s top-ranked foursome improved to 6-0 and moved into a tie with Alberta’s Kevin Koe atop the Pool A standings.

1:53 Team Knapp excited to represent Saskatchewan at 2023 Brier

Koe and Dunstone were set to meet in Wednesday’s evening draw.

Story continues below advertisement

In other results from the morning draw, Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher improved to 6-1 with a 10-6 victory over Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin.

Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan defeated Saskatchewan’s Kelly Knapp 9-3 and Quebec’s Felix Asselin edged B.C.’s Jacques Gauthier 7-6 in an extra end.

Two more draws were scheduled for later on Wednesday.