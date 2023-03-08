Menu

Sports

Manitoba’s Dunstone downs Young at Brier, sets up showdown with Koe atop Pool A

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2023 1:20 pm
Matt Dunstone’s Manitoba rink remained perfect at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 13-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dunstone claimed steals of three in the second and third ends to give his squad an early 8-0 lead.

Manitoba's Dunstone tops Nova Scotia's Manuel 8-4 to remain unbeaten at Brier

Newfoundland and Labrador skip Nathan Young conceded after Manitoba stole another point in the eighth.

Dunstone’s top-ranked foursome improved to 6-0 and moved into a tie with Alberta’s Kevin Koe atop the Pool A standings.

Team Knapp excited to represent Saskatchewan at 2023 Brier

Koe and Dunstone were set to meet in Wednesday’s evening draw.

In other results from the morning draw, Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher improved to 6-1 with a 10-6 victory over Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin.

Winnipeg curling clubs announce amalgamation in 'proactive approach' to avoid closures

Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan defeated Saskatchewan’s Kelly Knapp 9-3 and Quebec’s Felix Asselin edged B.C.’s Jacques Gauthier 7-6 in an extra end.

Two more draws were scheduled for later on Wednesday.

Winnipeg SportsManitobaCurlingNewfoundland and LabradorManitoba CurlingTim Hortons BrierMatt DunstoneTeam Manitoba
© 2023 The Canadian Press

