COVID-19: Peterborough reports 7 new hospitalizations; risk index remains at moderate

For a third week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at a moderate level following no new deaths and 112 new lab-confirmed cases, including seven new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The index’s indicators for case rate and hospitalizations both went from moderate to high this week.

The deaths indicator remains at very low, while PCR test per cent positivity remains at high and rapid antigen test count is now at moderate (from low last week).

Meanwhile, wastewater surveillance has returned to moderate after being at high in the March 1 update.

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits which remain at low; respiratory hospital admissions is now at high (up from moderate) and respiratory outbreaks drops to low. Influenza test per cent positivity remains at very low.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 136 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the March 1 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 112 since the March 1 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 300 — down from 359 reported on March 1 and 344 reported on Feb. 22. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 595 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — seven more since the March 1 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported 11 inpatients as of Feb. 24 (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, which remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,084 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 10,648 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since March 1:

Centennial Place long-term care (Millpond unit) in Millbrook: Declared March 4.

long-term care (Millpond unit) in Millbrook: Declared March 4. St. Josephs at Fleming long-term care (Hilltop unit) in Peterborough: Declared March 2.

long-term care (Hilltop unit) in Peterborough: Declared March 2. Peterborough Regional Health Centre (Unit A-2 rehab): Declared March 2.

Other active outbreaks:

Canterbury Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 28 on the independent retirement unit.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 28 on the independent retirement unit. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21.

in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21. Royal Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 24 in the retirement unit and garden home unit.

Outbreaks declared over since March 1:

Royal Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21 in the enriched care unit and lifted on March 6.

The health unit has reported 232 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 410,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. There have been 38,475 booster doses over the last six months (27 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses (up one per cent).

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37) until March 17. Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.