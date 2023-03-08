Hamilton mayor ‘hopeful’ for Bulldogs return as Brantford digs in with 5,000-seat arena commitment

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s mayor is resolute in her support for a downtown arena development that continues to put a future return for the OHL’s Bulldogs in question.

Andrea Horwath told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton on Wednesday she’s “hopeful” the team will make its way back to the city once a multi-year $100-million renovation of FirstOntario Centre is complete.

‘It does need to be done,” Horwath said.

“Then we’ll have a state of the art arena and we’ll see, hopefully, the Bulldogs back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Horwath’s thoughts come a day after city council in Brantford, Ont., took another step to keep the OHL team by chasing plans for a new 5,000-seat sports and entertainment facility.

On Tuesday night, Councillors voted 10-0 in favour of exploring some sort of venue upgrade or development that favours hockey with the capability “of being a home arena for a franchise.”

Read more: Councillors unanimously approve Hamilton Bulldogs move to Brantford civic centre

City staffers have now been dispatched to work on a financial plan, hiring an engagement and retaining service and sport consultants to create more ice and seating in the city.

“We’ve got a three-year arrangement … three one-year options, so time is not unlimited and that’s why we want to advance this during 2023,” Ward 3 councilor Dan McCreary explained prior to a vote on a potential development.

“So we can see exactly what question to put towards this community with respect to whether or not the community thinks this is a worthwhile endeavor.”

Brantford mayor Kevin Davis estimates current alterations to the existing 3,000-seat Brantford and District Civic Centre should add “maybe 10 to 20 years of the life” to the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the City of Brantford and the Bulldogs will pour an estimated $7.5 million into the Market Street arena to facilitate an agreement that offers the team three year-long renewals.

Brantford is on the hook for about $4.67 million including $1.63 million to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Davis’ desire is an arrangement to have “two buildings” in hopes of covering off a shortage of indoor ice surfaces in the community.

“We’ve got Lions Park, a facility that probably is now long in the tooth and needs to be replaced at some point,” Davis told councillors.

“Maybe this can all be worked into it so that the end result is hopefully an OHL team here permanently.”

Close to 2,400 season tickets have been sold so far, since the Bulldogs’ move was approved 11-0 by councillors in early February.

Team owner Michael Andlauer admitted the Bulldogs’ future in Hamilton was a bit cloudy during a late November interview with Global News, saying he has no lease and “nothing in writing” securing a return.

The head of the private operator that’s taken over management of FirstOntario Centre insists his group wants the Bulldogs to return to Hamilton once a multi-million-dollar renovation is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got a long relationship … with the Bulldogs and their foundation,” Mercanti told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton in early February.

“We’ve got nothing but respect and admiration for Mr. Andlauer and the Bulldogs, so we’re hopeful to be able to welcome them back to a newly renovated arena.”

Horwath says the uncertainty of the Bulldogs’ tenancy is “concerning” but ultimately says “there was no choice” in refurbishing FirstOntario.

“We knew that was going to be a challenge,” she said.

“Hopefully … with the state of the art arena, not only will the Bulldogs be back, but so will other teams.”