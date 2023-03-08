Menu

Education

Ontario launches Grade 11 program to work toward skilled trade apprenticeship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2023 11:53 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, gets help from grade 11 student Shannon Williams, 16, as they practise plasma welding on a car hood as while visiting St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ontario will allow students in Grade 11 to begin working toward their apprenticeships in skilled trades. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, gets help from grade 11 student Shannon Williams, 16, as they practise plasma welding on a car hood as while visiting St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, Ont., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ontario will allow students in Grade 11 to begin working toward their apprenticeships in skilled trades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario will allow students in Grade 11 to begin working toward their apprenticeships in skilled trades.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it’s a deal that lets high school students earn credits toward a secondary school diploma while they apprentice.

Read more: Dads group bridges STEM educational gap for girls in Durham Region

Lecce says the change is designed to get students into the trades faster.

The province says the construction industry will need 72,000 new workers by 2027.

Premier Doug Ford’s government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The province says that one in five job openings by 2026 will be in skilled trades, which means tens of thousands of jobs.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

