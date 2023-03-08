Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba spends $100K to support Winnipeg sex trafficking awareness campaign

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 12:12 pm
Joy Smith of the Joy Smith Foundation. View image in full screen
Joy Smith of the Joy Smith Foundation. Winnipeg Police Service / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba is spending $100,000 on International Women’s Day Wednesday to support Winnipeg’s sex trafficking awareness campaign led by the Joy Smith Foundation, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced.

“Sex trafficking is a growing concern in communities across Manitoba, particularly putting young girls and women at risk, and the key to stopping continued exploitation is through education, increasing awareness and encouraging people who see the signs of trafficking to speak up,” said Goertzen.

“This funding will help the Joy Smith Foundation expand its public education efforts and help more people recognize and avoid falling victim to this crime while also helping survivors recover and move forward in their lives.”

Read more: Campaign against trafficking of children, youth launches in Winnipeg

The education campaign, launched at the end of February, is called ‘See the Trafficking Signs’ and it’s intended to prevent young Canadians from being lured into the sex trade.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We are filled with gratitude to the Manitoba government for providing the funding to bring awareness about human trafficking through our ‘See the Trafficking Signs’ initiative,” said Janet Campbell, president and CEO of the Joy Smith Foundation.

“This valuable information will protect our families from being trafficked. Education is our greatest weapon to suppress this crime.”

Since its inception, the foundation has helped more than 6,000 human trafficking survivors and their families restore their lives by reuniting, healing and integrating back into their communities.

“It is crucial our youth become aware of how traffickers operate so they are empowered to protect themselves from becoming victimized,” said Joy Smith, founder of the Joy Smith Foundation.

Click to play video: 'Human trafficking warning signs'
Human trafficking warning signs
ManitobawinnipegCampaignInternational Women’s DayJoy Smith Foundationsex trafficking awarenesshuman trafficking prevention
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers