Health

Grimsby’s new hospital on track for 2025 completion, says HHS

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:07 pm
Construction of the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Main Street east in Grimsby, Ont. View image in full screen
Construction of the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Main Street east in Grimsby, Ont. Global News
Grimsby, Ont.’s new hospital is on track for substantial completion in early 2025.

Bob Hoffman, director of redevelopment projects at Hamilton Health Sciences, provided an update on the $224-million project to politicians in West Niagara on Monday.

Ground was broken last spring, behind the existing West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, and Hoffman notes that the new hospital will be 80 per cent larger and include all single-patient rooms.

“We know from an infection prevention and control aspect, the private room works the best,” said Hoffman.

Read more: Hamilton fire evacuates Canada Post site in Stoney Creek after hazardous materials report

Grimsby’s new hospital will also feature twice the current operating room capacity, a larger emergency ward, diagnostics, six maternal/newborn suites and other services.

Hoffman said contractors are not currently worried about delays to the construction timeline due to supply chain issues.

He added that staff recruitment has improved since the start of construction in April 2022.

“The crane went up and the building started to take shape and the community has noticed,” said Hoffman. “I can tell you that recruitment has increased.”

In addition to substantial completion in February 2025, the current timelines call for an opening of the new hospital in mid-2025 and final completion in the summer of 2026, including parking, landscaping and demolition of the existing hospital, which was built in the 1940s.

Hamilton newsNiagara RegionHamilton Health SciencesGrimsbyHHSNiagara Region newsWest Lincoln Memorial HospitalGrimsby hospitalhospital developmentWest Niagara
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

