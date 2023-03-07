Missing Steinbach, Man. teen likely in Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing Steinbach, Man., teen believed to be in Winnipeg.
Tessa Bird, 15, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 near Kildonan Place shopping mall in Winnipeg.
Police say Bird initially remained in contact with family through social media, but she hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.
In a release Tuesday, RCMP said police and family are worried for Bird’s safety.
Bird is five-feet-one-inch tall and 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Trending Now
She was last seen wearing glasses, a grey hoodie, white T-shirt, beige pants and white Nike runners.
Investigators believe she is likely still in Winnipeg.
Anyone with information should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Comments