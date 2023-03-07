Menu

Canada

Missing Steinbach, Man. teen likely in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:43 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing Steinbach, Man., teen believed to be in Winnipeg.

Tessa Bird, 15, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 near Kildonan Place shopping mall in Winnipeg.

Police say Bird initially remained in contact with family through social media, but she hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

In a release Tuesday, RCMP said police and family are worried for Bird’s safety.

Tessa Bird, 15. View image in full screen
Tessa Bird, 15. RCMP handout

Bird is five-feet-one-inch tall and 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a grey hoodie, white T-shirt, beige pants and white Nike runners.

Investigators believe she is likely still in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

