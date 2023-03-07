Missing Steinbach, Man. teen likely in Winnipeg: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing Steinbach, Man., teen believed to be in Winnipeg.

Tessa Bird, 15, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 near Kildonan Place shopping mall in Winnipeg.

Police say Bird initially remained in contact with family through social media, but she hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

In a release Tuesday, RCMP said police and family are worried for Bird’s safety.

View image in full screen Tessa Bird, 15. RCMP handout

Bird is five-feet-one-inch tall and 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing glasses, a grey hoodie, white T-shirt, beige pants and white Nike runners.

Investigators believe she is likely still in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.