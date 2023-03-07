Menu

Crime

North Vancouver RCMP seek video amid surge in catalytic converter thefts

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 4:40 pm
The undercarriage of a vehicle that has had its catalytic converter stolen. View image in full screen
The undercarriage of a vehicle that has had its catalytic converter stolen. RCMP
Share

There has been another spike in catalytic converter thefts, this time in the District of North Vancouver.

RCMP say the thieves have been particularly hard at work in the neighbourhoods east of the Seymour River, where Mounties are appealing for security video to help them catch the “cat” burglars.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts are surging again. So what is being done to stop them?

“As is often the case, our biggest investigational asset are vigilant community members,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

“Surveillance footage is an immensely helpful resource that we lean on for identifying suspects and the patterns that can lead to an arrest. If a thief knows they’re being recorded and the whole neighbourhood is on the lookout, they’ll be more likely to change their plans.”

Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contain precious metals often targeted by thieves for illicit sale on the scrap market.

They are located underneath the vehicle’s chassis and can be cut free in just minutes with the use of a portable power tool.

Police forces across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have issued warnings already this year amid surges in thefts.

Read more: Police in B.C. warn catalytic converter thefts on the rise

According to ICBC, more than 2,300 converters were stolen around Metro Vancouver in the first half of 2022, costing the insurer an estimated $5.3 million, along with painful deductibles for vehicle owners.

The provincial government implemented new regulations in March 2022 requiring metal recyclers to track and record all catalytic converter purchases.

However, the Surrey RCMP’s property crime target team told Global News in December 2022 that the stolen parts are often bundled with other recyclable metals and legally exported as scrap to the U.S. or overseas.

In the meantime, North Vancouver RCMP are urging people to call police if they see or hear anything suspicious in their neighbourhood, and have issued the following safety tips:

  • Park in your home garage, if possible
  • Use motion-sensing exterior house lights if you park in your driveway
  • Park in a well-lit area
  • Keep a watchful eye in your neighbourhood and report anything that seems suspicious

 

