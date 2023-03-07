30 Winnipeg homes temporarily evacuated during Monday night gas leak scare

Residents of thirty Winnipeg homes were temporarily evacuated Monday evening as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tackled a natural gas leak.
Emergency crews arrived at a vacant house on Fairfield Avenue around 6:19 p.m., and found there were high levels of the colourless, odourless gas in the atmosphere.
No one was injured in the incident, but the nearby residents had to leave their homes as a precaution.
Manitoba Hydro workers then turned off the gas to the house, and fire crews were able to safely ventilate the building.
