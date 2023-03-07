Menu

Health

30 Winnipeg homes temporarily evacuated during Monday night gas leak scare

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 2:41 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Residents of thirty Winnipeg homes were temporarily evacuated Monday evening as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tackled a natural gas leak.

Emergency crews arrived at a vacant house on Fairfield Avenue around 6:19 p.m., and found there were high levels of the colourless, odourless gas in the atmosphere.

Read more: Five people taken to hospital after Alexander Avenue gas leak

No one was injured in the incident, but the nearby residents had to leave their homes as a precaution.

Manitoba Hydro workers then turned off the gas to the house, and fire crews were able to safely ventilate the building.

Gas leak triggers evacuation of some downtown Winnipeg buildings

 

