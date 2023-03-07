Man dies after being pinned under vehicle he was a passenger in, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle on an ice road near St. Theresa Point First Nation on Thursday, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene just before midnight, where they found the victim, 43, pinned under the vehicle. Officers were able to successfully lift the vehicle and pull the man out, but he died after being taken to the local nursing station.

Although the investigation continues, police say they believe the man had been a passenger in the vehicle and was hit after the vehicle stopped and he got out.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman from St. Theresa Point, is in custody facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

