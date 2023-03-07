Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heavy equipment vandalized at northern Manitoba construction site

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 12:57 pm
Construction equipment on Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba was vandalized last month, police say. View image in full screen
Construction equipment on Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba was vandalized last month, police say. Manitoba First Nations Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nine pieces of heavy construction equipment were significantly damaged and vandalized with spray paint on Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) says.

Officers were called to Kiche Maskanow Street in the northern Manitoba community early on Feb. 18, where they found vandalism to the equipment, as well as further damage to storage trailers and an office trailer on a construction site — with damages estimated at more than $80,000.

Read more: Winnipeg police hand man 130 charges in connection with vehicle vandalism

Anyone with information is asked to call MFNPS at 1-833-978-0048 or at tips@mfnp.ca by email, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Métis leader vows to hold Riel gravesite vandal accountable'
Métis leader vows to hold Riel gravesite vandal accountable
Advertisement
Vandalismcrime in ManitobaManitoba First Nations Police ServiceMFNPSOpaskwayak Cree NationOCNconstruction site vandalism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers