Heavy equipment vandalized at northern Manitoba construction site

Nine pieces of heavy construction equipment were significantly damaged and vandalized with spray paint on Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) says.

Officers were called to Kiche Maskanow Street in the northern Manitoba community early on Feb. 18, where they found vandalism to the equipment, as well as further damage to storage trailers and an office trailer on a construction site — with damages estimated at more than $80,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call MFNPS at 1-833-978-0048 or at tips@mfnp.ca by email, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).