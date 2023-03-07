Menu

Canada

N.S. fails to meet pledge of adding 1,500 new daycare spaces by end of 2022

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia early childhood educators to get wage increase'
Nova Scotia early childhood educators to get wage increase
WATCH: Early childhood educators are getting a long-awaited raise. The province has announced a new wage scale for ECEs. Increased pay was promised when the province signed onto the Canada-wide early learning and child-care agreement back in July 2021. Alicia Draus has the story – Oct 11, 2022
Nova Scotia has failed to meet its self-imposed target of creating 1,500 new daycare spots by the end of 2022.

The government says it instead added 400 new licensed daycare spaces between July 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.

It says that during the same period it also created 600 new before- and after-school spots, funded through a child-care agreement with the federal government.

Read more: Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycare to see further 25 per cent reduction Dec. 31

Premier Tim Houston promised on June 1, 2022, that his government would create 1,500 new daycare spots within six months, funded in part with an envelope of $605 million from Ottawa.

Barbara Ferguson, a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, says that supply chain and labour pressures have caused the delay.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the promised 1,500 new spaces should be created this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.

Child CareTim HoustonCanada daycareNova Scotia Daycaresdaycare spotsNS daycareNova Scotia daycare spots
© 2023 The Canadian Press

