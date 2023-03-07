N.S. fails to meet pledge of adding 1,500 new daycare spaces by end of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has failed to meet its self-imposed target of creating 1,500 new daycare spots by the end of 2022.

The government says it instead added 400 new licensed daycare spaces between July 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.

It says that during the same period it also created 600 new before- and after-school spots, funded through a child-care agreement with the federal government.

Premier Tim Houston promised on June 1, 2022, that his government would create 1,500 new daycare spots within six months, funded in part with an envelope of $605 million from Ottawa.

Barbara Ferguson, a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, says that supply chain and labour pressures have caused the delay.

She says the promised 1,500 new spaces should be created this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.