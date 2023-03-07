Montreal police search for suspects after kidnapped man escapes moving car

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 32-year-old man is in hospital after he was allegedly kidnapped and stabbed before escaping from a moving car Monday evening.

Authorities were called around 6:15 p.m. when the victim was reportedly forced into a vehicle in Dollard-des-Ormeaux in the city’s West Island.

The alleged kidnapping occurred in a parking lot at the busy intersection of Des Sources and De Salaberry boulevards.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and officers pursued one of the two cars involved in the neighbouring St-Laurent borough.

The victim escaped from the moving vehicle which eventually came to a stop, according to police. He was hospitalized with stab wounds, but his life is not in danger.

Police say a 25-year-old suspect was arrested. A search is underway for a second vehicle and other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte