Man found with life-altering injuries on road north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate after a man suffering from life-altering injuries was found on a roadway north of the village of Havelock in August 2022.

According to police, on Aug. 27 around 2 a.m., officers found the victim on Fire Route 80A in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. The rural road along MacDonald Bay is about 36 kilometres north of Havelock

Police say the victim was taken to a Toronto-area hospital.

“It is not known how the injuries occurred,” OPP stated Tuesday.

OPP are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can be provided anonymously by contacting the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.