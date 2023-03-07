Menu

Canada

Mirvish’s new season includes ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and Tina Turner musical in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 6:35 am
Exteriors of CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, are photographed on Feb 7, 2022. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail. The seating and space will be reduced in preparation for the May 2022 opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. View image in full screen
Exteriors of CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, are photographed on Feb 7, 2022. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail. The seating and space will be reduced in preparation for the May 2022 opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
TORONTO — Canadians will have another chance to swallow a “Jagged Little Pill” this autumn as the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name returns to Toronto.

Mirvish Productions says the musical made its Toronto premiere off-season last year, but it will now play as part of the regular 2023/2024 season, starting in October.

The show is inspired by the Ottawa musician’s 1995 debut, with a Tony Award-winning book by acclaimed writer Diablo Cody.

Other jukebox musicals in the new season include “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “In Dreams,” which uses the music of Roy Orbison and will have its North American debut in September.

Read more: Mirvish’s 112-year-old CAA theatre could be torn down for condo buildings

Also in Mirvish’s fall lineup is the Tony-winning “Six,” a modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives, presented as a pop concert, which will run in Edmonton in August before moving to Toronto in September.

Longtime favourites “Les Miserables,” “42nd Street” and Disney’s “Aladdin” will also be part of the upcoming season.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

