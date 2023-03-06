Off-duty Niagara Regional Police officer facing firearm charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a 15-year veteran of the service is facing a pair of charges in connection with a firearms investigation.

Detectives did not reveal the nature of the September 2022 incident leading to his offences tied to unauthorized possession of firearms, but did say Hamilton police will be taking carriage of the probe to avoid any “perceived conflict of interest.”

The accused, Const. Adam Gorski, was arrested Monday and eventually released on an undertaking to appear in the Sopinka court on Main Street East April 4.

Gorski has been on an administrative leave in recent months and is suspended with pay, say NRPS.