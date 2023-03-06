Menu

Crime

Off-duty Niagara Regional Police officer facing firearm charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 7:48 pm
Niagara police arrested two women after finding a dead body in Thorold home. View image in full screen
Niagara police arrested two women after finding a dead body in Thorold home. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a 15-year veteran of the service is facing a pair of charges in connection with a firearms investigation.

Detectives did not reveal the nature of the September 2022 incident leading to his offences tied to unauthorized possession of firearms, but did say Hamilton police will be taking carriage of the probe to avoid any “perceived conflict of interest.”

The accused, Const. Adam Gorski, was arrested Monday and eventually released on an undertaking to appear in the Sopinka court on Main Street East April 4.

Gorski has been on an administrative leave in recent months and is suspended with pay, say NRPS.

Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceNiagara RegionNiagara newsNiagara policemain street eastFirearm OffencesJohn Sopinka Courthouse
