Montreal home sales hit new all-time low for February: Quebec board

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal’s February home sales hit a new low last month, dropping 32 per cent from the prior February.

Sales for the month totalled 2,996 compared with 4,375 a year ago.

Despite the all-time low sales in February and a share rise in the number of properties that have yet to find a buyer, the board says most Montreal properties are selling for their listed price or slightly above.

The median price for a single-family home was $515,000, down six per cent from a year ago.

Condos sold at a median price of $380,000, a decrease of four per cent from last February.

Active listings were up 64 per cent, reaching 15,893 last month.