Canada

Montreal home sales hit new all-time low for February: Quebec board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 4:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian home sales begin 2023 with a 14-year low'
Canadian home sales begin 2023 with a 14-year low
Canada's hot housing market has seen a major chill in 2023. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq explains what's behind the real estate slump and weighs-in on the brewing frustration over changing coffee reward programs – Feb 16, 2023
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal’s February home sales hit a new low last month, dropping 32 per cent from the prior February.

Sales for the month totalled 2,996 compared with 4,375 a year ago.

Despite the all-time low sales in February and a share rise in the number of properties that have yet to find a buyer, the board says most Montreal properties are selling for their listed price or slightly above.

Read more: Montreal home sales down 36% from January 2022: Quebec real estate association

The median price for a single-family home was $515,000, down six per cent from a year ago.

Condos sold at a median price of $380,000, a decrease of four per cent from last February.

Active listings were up 64 per cent, reaching 15,893 last month.

Real EstateMontreal real estateQuebec Professional Association of Real Estate BrokersMontreal home salesquebec real estatecanada real estate marketMontreal real estate markethome sales in MontrealMontreal February home sales
© 2023 The Canadian Press

