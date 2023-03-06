Soccer club treasurer in Norfolk County arrested after ‘thousands of dollars fraudulently obtained’

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County say a man was arrested after funds were embezzled from a local youth soccer club.

A police spokesperson could not provide many details but did say that “thousands of dollars were fraudulently obtained.”

A release from police said that they were contacted in February by the unnamed club which led to a 33-year-old man being arrested.

He is facing several charges including criminal breach of trust, fraud over $5,000 and use deals, acts on forged document.