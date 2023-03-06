Drugs, 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ found in raid at Winnipeg home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged after police say meth, fentanyl, and a 3D-printed ghost gun were found in a raid at a Winnipeg home Sunday.

Officers with the guns and gangs and tactical support units executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Edison Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say investigators found 17.5 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of meth, as well as a .40 calibre 3D-printed gun, ammo, and two ballistic vests inside the home.

“Ghost guns” are untraceable, unserialized homemade firearms that are either assembled from other weapon parts, or purchased as a kit and then assembled at home. 3D printers can produce “ghost gun” parts which can then be assembled into a functional firearm.

The seized drugs have a combined street value of $8,750, police say.

Two men, aged 39 and 48, and two women, aged 25 and 40, are each facing a number of drug and firearm-related charges. All four remain in police custody.