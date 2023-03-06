Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs, 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ found in raid at Winnipeg home, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 5:19 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people have been charged after police say meth, fentanyl, and a 3D-printed ghost gun were found in a raid at a Winnipeg home Sunday.

Officers with the guns and gangs and tactical support units executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Edison Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case

Police say investigators found 17.5 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of meth, as well as a .40 calibre 3D-printed gun, ammo, and two ballistic vests inside the home.

Click to play video: 'Ghost guns new to Winnipeg'
Ghost guns new to Winnipeg

“Ghost guns” are untraceable, unserialized homemade firearms that are either assembled from other weapon parts, or purchased as a kit and then assembled at home. 3D printers can produce “ghost gun” parts which can then be assembled into a functional firearm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 more men arrested in connection with 3D gun operation investigation: Winnipeg police

The seized drugs have a combined street value of $8,750, police say.

Two men, aged 39 and 48, and two women, aged 25 and 40, are each facing a number of drug and firearm-related charges. All four remain in police custody.

Click to play video: '2 more men arrested in connection with 3D gun operation investigation: Winnipeg police'
2 more men arrested in connection with 3D gun operation investigation: Winnipeg police
FentanylWinnipeg crimeMethWinnipeg guns3d printed gunEdison Avenueghost gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers