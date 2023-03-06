More charges laid following gunpoint robbery in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid against two men who were arrested following a gunpoint robbery in Cobourg, Ont., last week.

Cobourg police say that on March 2, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on University Avenue East in relation to a robbery that had occurred on March 1.

At the residence, police say they seized $2,600 in cash along with 485 grams of suspected cocaine, 25 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) and 43 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The drugs have an estimated street value of $54,000, police said.

The two men who were arrested on March 1 were initially charged with robbery with a firearm.

Thomas Davidson, 36, of Cobourg, was additionally charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Jeremy Lagrois, 42, of Cobourg, was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a recognizance – peace bond.

Both men were held in custody pending a future court date in Cobourg.