Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More charges laid following gunpoint robbery in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 3:02 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., seized drugs and cash as part of an investigation into a gunpoint robbery on March 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., seized drugs and cash as part of an investigation into a gunpoint robbery on March 1, 2023. Cobourg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More charges have been laid against two men who were arrested following a gunpoint robbery in Cobourg, Ont., last week.

Cobourg police say that on March 2, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on University Avenue East in relation to a robbery that had occurred on March 1.

Read more: 2 arrested for gunpoint robbery in Cobourg: police

At the residence, police say they seized $2,600 in cash along with 485 grams of suspected cocaine, 25 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) and 43 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The drugs have an estimated street value of $54,000, police said.

Trending Now

The two men who were arrested on March 1 were initially charged with robbery with a firearm.

Thomas Davidson, 36, of Cobourg, was additionally charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Lagrois, 42, of Cobourg, was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a recognizance – peace bond.

Both men were held in custody pending a future court date in Cobourg.

RobberyCobourgDrug TraffickingFirearmCobourg Police Servicegunpoint robberyCobourg Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers