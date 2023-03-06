One London, Ont. firefighter injured, sent to hospital battling blaze on Grey Street

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department responded to a fire in a reportedly abandoned house on Grey Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The home, which had windows and doors boarded up, was reported to have heavy smoke billowing out from all sides when crews arrived. Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control, and no visible smoke or flames could be seen.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they began to attack the fire in a defensive mode before using forceable entry to get inside due to a report of an individual in the house.

“Our crews did a great job, they were able to knock things down and then did an interior search and determined there’s nobody inside,” said Loveland, confirming no remains nor evidence of someone was found.

The London Fire Department tweeted that one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to hospital.

Three fire engines responded to the incident along with police to control traffic on the one-way street off Wellington Street just south of the downtown core.

Loveland said there was no estimate on the cause of the fire but utilities were shut off for the building at the time.

The estimated cost of damages was not known at the time of publishing.