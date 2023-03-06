Man charged in Calgary woman’s death makes court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted killer in Calgary, who has been charged in another woman’s death, made a brief court appearance Monday.

Christopher Ward Dunlop, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of 58-year-old Judy Maerz, whose burned remains were found in a Calgary park on Feb. 16.

He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2009 death of Laura Furlan and had recently finished serving a 12-year sentence.

Dunlop appeared in court by video and had the matter adjourned until April 6.

The Crown expects to have a first round of disclosure available within the next two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Dunlop admitted to choking Furlan in August 2009 and dumping her naked body in a park where it was discovered two weeks later.