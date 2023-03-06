Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Former OPSEU pres countersues union, leadership, alleges case politically motivated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 1:49 pm
Former Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) President Warren Thomas speaks to reporters at Queens Park in Toronto, on Monday, January 21, 2019. The former president of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the union's leaders, claiming the allegations made against him are the culmination of a politically motivated campaign to destroy his reputation. View image in full screen
Former Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) President Warren Thomas speaks to reporters at Queens Park in Toronto, on Monday, January 21, 2019. The former president of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the union's leaders, claiming the allegations made against him are the culmination of a politically motivated campaign to destroy his reputation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The former president of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization and its current leadership, alleging that claims against him are the culmination of a politically motivated campaign to destroy his reputation.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union is suing former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, along with its former vice-president and former financial services administrator, for the nearly $6 million it alleges they unlawfully transferred to themselves, including strike fund cash and union vehicles.

Read more: Lawyer for ex OPSEU president says union’s allegations untrue

In a countersuit and statement of defence, Thomas says all of his transactions were appropriate and consistent with his obligations to the union.

He alleges the claims against him are part of a campaign by current president JP Hornick along with vice-president and treasurer Laurie Nancekivell to undermine his reputation and deflect negative attention from their leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

Hornick and Nancekivell argue in a statement that Thomas’ defence and counterclaim are “fiction at best”.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

OPSEUWarren Smokey ThomasSmokey Thomaswarren thomasOntario Public Services Employees Unionopseu presidentsmokey thomas countersues
© 2023 The Canadian Press

