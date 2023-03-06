Google executive committee testimony over blocked news access delayed by glitches

Send this page to someone via email

A parliamentary committee that was set to hear from the head of Google Canada is hoping to reschedule her appearance for later this week.

Read more: MPs summon Google CEO to face questions over blocking news access

The heritage committee was set to hear from Sabrina Geremia after MPs summoned her and three other Google executives to appear today.

While Geremia technically fulfilled the summons by showing up, the chair of the committee cancelled the meeting before it began due to technical difficulties that prevented some members of Parliament from attending virtually.

2:14 Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be goal for Heritage Committee: MP Peter Julian

New Democrat MP Peter Julian had planned to introduce a motion to notify the House of Commons that Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as its president of global affairs Kent Walker and vice-president of news Richard Gingras refused the committee’s summons.

Story continues below advertisement

Julian says his intention is to bring forward the motion at the next meeting.

All four were summoned to appear after Google confirmed it is running a five-week test to limit news access to some Canadian users in response to the Liberal government’s proposed Online News Act, which would put a price on news links.