Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Google executive committee testimony over blocked news access delayed by glitches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Google blocks some Canadian news sites from results in protest of Bill C-18'
Google blocks some Canadian news sites from results in protest of Bill C-18
WATCH ABOVE: Google blocks some Canadian news sites from results in protest of Bill C-18 – Feb 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A parliamentary committee that was set to hear from the head of Google Canada is hoping to reschedule her appearance for later this week.

Read more: MPs summon Google CEO to face questions over blocking news access

The heritage committee was set to hear from Sabrina Geremia after MPs summoned her and three other Google executives to appear today.

While Geremia technically fulfilled the summons by showing up, the chair of the committee cancelled the meeting before it began due to technical difficulties that prevented some members of Parliament from attending virtually.

Click to play video: 'Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be goal for Heritage Committee: MP Peter Julian'
Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be goal for Heritage Committee: MP Peter Julian

New Democrat MP Peter Julian had planned to introduce a motion to notify the House of Commons that Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as its president of global affairs Kent Walker and vice-president of news Richard Gingras refused the committee’s summons.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Julian says his intention is to bring forward the motion at the next meeting.

Read more: Google to limit some Canadians from viewing news in response to Ottawa’s Bill C-18

All four were summoned to appear after Google confirmed it is running a five-week test to limit news access to some Canadian users in response to the Liberal government’s proposed Online News Act, which would put a price on news links.

GoogleGoogle CanadaGoogle Newsonline news actC-18google news canadagoogle blocks news contentBill C-18 CanadaC-18 online newsGoogle at committeeGoogle Bill C18Google blocks news Canadaheritage committee GoogleMPs summon GoogleSabrina Geremia
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers