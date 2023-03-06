Toronto man charged after $28,000 in drugs seized in traffic stop: Barrie police

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police had a busy start to the week, with a traffic stop leading officers to say they seized around $28,000 worth of drugs and several thousand dollars in cash early Monday.

Just before 1 a.m., officers from the Barrie Police Service stopped a motor vehicle on Maple Avenue in downtown Barrie.

“The (licence plates on the) vehicle in question actually had been run, and it was determined that the licence plates that were on that vehicle were not registered to that vehicle. As a result, an investigation was commenced, and our officers did locate on the lone occupant a significant quantity of drugs,” said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie Police.

Police say the driver acted “elusive” with officers.

Police say they discovered the driver was in possession of a large quantity of crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medication and a large amount of Canadian currency.

“I can’t speak to the specific amount, but it was enough for us to recognize the fact that this individual was in our community for the purpose of trafficking in the narcotics products that he had on his possession,” Leon said.

“This is a significant seizure that has taken place, and it’s no doubt in our mind that those drugs (were) destined for our streets.”

The accused, a 21-year-old male from Toronto, was taken to Barrie Police Headquarters and charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a schedule I substance, driving while disqualified, and using plates not authorized.

He is being held in custody for a bail hearing which is scheduled to happen later Monday by video.