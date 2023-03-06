Menu

Share

Share

Crime

Maple Ridge homicide victim identified as 55-year-old resident

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:04 pm
Surinderjit Singh has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Maple Ridge over the weekend.
Surinderjit Singh has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Maple Ridge over the weekend. IHIT handout
The victim of a homicide in Maple Ridge, B.C., this past weekend has now been identified.

RCMP said the body of 55-year-old Surinderjit Singh of Maple Ridge was found in the 21800 block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to handle the case.

Read more: Body found in Maple Ridge, B.C. parking lot deemed suspicious death, police say

Police said a black Hyundai Elantra was located in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street and is believed to be related to Singh’s death.

Initial evidence suggests that Singh arrived at the location at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 3, investigators said in a release.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said. “We are asking anyone who had contact with Singh on March 3, to contact IHIT as we continue to build a timeline of events.”

Video captures bizzare traffic incident in Maple Ridge

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone travelling in the 21800 block of 122 Avenue or the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street in Maple Ridge between 8 p.m. March 3 and 8 a.m. March 4 with dash cameras to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHITMaple RidgeHomicide TeamMaple Ridge homicideMaple Ridge DeathHomicide Maple Ridgeman killed maple ridge
