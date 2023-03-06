Menu

Crime

Sexual assault reported along Wilson Ave. in Kitchener on Sunday morning, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 12:31 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

According to a release from police, a 26-year-old woman was walking along Wilson Avenue when she was approached by a stranger.

The man then assaulted her before fleeing on a nearby trail.

No physical injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police describe the suspect as around 30 years old, five feet, eight inches tall, with a skinny build and black hair. He was last spotted wearing a thin blue jacket.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener Sexual AssaultWilson Avenue KitchenerKithener crime
