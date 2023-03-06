Sexual assault reported along Wilson Ave. in Kitchener on Sunday morning, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

According to a release from police, a 26-year-old woman was walking along Wilson Avenue when she was approached by a stranger.

The man then assaulted her before fleeing on a nearby trail.

No physical injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police describe the suspect as around 30 years old, five feet, eight inches tall, with a skinny build and black hair. He was last spotted wearing a thin blue jacket.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777.