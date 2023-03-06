Sexual assault reported along Wilson Ave. in Kitchener on Sunday morning, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in Kitchener on Sunday morning.
According to a release from police, a 26-year-old woman was walking along Wilson Avenue when she was approached by a stranger.
The man then assaulted her before fleeing on a nearby trail.
No physical injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police describe the suspect as around 30 years old, five feet, eight inches tall, with a skinny build and black hair. He was last spotted wearing a thin blue jacket.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777.
