S&P/TSX composite edges lower as energy and base metals fall, U.S. stocks up

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.34 points at 20,577.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.85 points at 33,514.82. The S&P 500 index was up 28.69 points at 4,074.33, while the Nasdaq composite was up 126.58 points at 11,815.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.45 cents US compared with 73.48 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down 23 cents at US$79.45 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 43 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,856.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.07 a pound.