Crime

Teen flees attackers who demanded his clothing at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 11:29 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was attacked by a group of others over the weekend at Fairview Park Mall.

On Saturday at around 4:50 p.m., police say the teen was approached by four other boys.

Read more: Kitchener, Ont. man facing further child porn charges after victims found across several U.S. states

One of the suspects pulled out a knife and told the victim to remove his clothing, according to police, who say he then took off while the other boys gave chase.

He was able to flee the scene to safety before the police were called in.

Read more: Waterloo, Ont. police seeking suspect in series of armed robberies

Two of the boys have been arrested and are facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, robbery and forcible confinement while one of the pair is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are continuing to investigate the attack and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

