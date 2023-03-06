Teen flees attackers who demanded his clothing at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was attacked by a group of others over the weekend at Fairview Park Mall.

On Saturday at around 4:50 p.m., police say the teen was approached by four other boys.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife and told the victim to remove his clothing, according to police, who say he then took off while the other boys gave chase.

He was able to flee the scene to safety before the police were called in.

Two of the boys have been arrested and are facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, robbery and forcible confinement while one of the pair is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are continuing to investigate the attack and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.