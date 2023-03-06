Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 6

See more sharing options

The importance of International Women’s Day, details of Lung Saskatchewan’s Cabaret, and protecting yourself from online frauds and scams.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SWN supports women in personal and business journeys

The Saskatoon Women’s Network helps support women in both their personal and business journeys.

Claire Ochitwa and Ashley Dean from the network explain the importance of International Women’s Day and the impact when women have the support they need.

Lung Saskatchewan puts a twist on an evening-style gala

A collection of entertainment acts is filling Prairieland Park at the end of March.

This is all in support of Lung Saskatchewan as they present Cabaret, a twist on an evening-style gala.

Lung Sask CEO Erin Kuan with all the details of the gala taking place on March 31.

Protecting yourself from online frauds and scams

If you’ve been getting random, unsolicited and lewd texts sent to your phone lately, you are not alone.

We’re being warned about the latest scam to find its way to our inboxes.

Greg Jacobs from SaskTel tells us more about that and a campaign meant to counter this type of scam during fraud prevention month.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 6

Chilly and cloudy week ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, March 6, morning SkyTracker forecast.

