Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 6'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 6
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 6.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The importance of International Women’s Day, details of Lung Saskatchewan’s Cabaret, and protecting yourself from online frauds and scams.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SWN supports women in personal and business journeys

The Saskatoon Women’s Network helps support women in both their personal and business journeys.

Claire Ochitwa and Ashley Dean from the network explain the importance of International Women’s Day and the impact when women have the support they need.

Click to play video: 'SWN supporting women in personal and business journeys'
SWN supporting women in personal and business journeys

Lung Saskatchewan puts a twist on an evening-style gala

A collection of entertainment acts is filling Prairieland Park at the end of March.

Story continues below advertisement

This is all in support of Lung Saskatchewan as they present Cabaret, a twist on an evening-style gala.

Lung Sask CEO Erin Kuan with all the details of the gala taking place on March 31.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Lung Saskatchewan putting a twist on an evening style gala'
Lung Saskatchewan putting a twist on an evening style gala

Protecting yourself from online frauds and scams

If you’ve been getting random, unsolicited and lewd texts sent to your phone lately, you are not alone.

We’re being warned about the latest scam to find its way to our inboxes.

Greg Jacobs from SaskTel tells us more about that and a campaign meant to counter this type of scam during fraud prevention month.

Click to play video: 'Protecting yourself from online frauds and scams'
Protecting yourself from online frauds and scams

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 6

Chilly and cloudy week ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, March 6, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 6'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 6
International Women’s DaySaskTelGlobal News Morning SaskatoonOnline scamsOnline FraudSaskatoon Women’s NetworkLung SaskLung Saskatchewan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers