See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was sent to hospital following a crash early Monday on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say the collision happened around 7 a.m. and shut down northbound traffic on the thoroughfare.

A woman in her 60s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Northbound lanes of the Red Hill have been closed north of Barton Street are are expected to be closed for sometime.

More to come.