A woman was rushed to hospital on Saturday night after she was reportedly struck by a car while walking in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports of a woman struck in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

The woman was taken to hospital under an emergency run. Police said she had non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads reopened in the area on Sunday morning.

COLLISION:

Jane St & Weston Rd

11:23pm

– woman struck by vehicle

– driver fled the scene

– woman being transported to hospital via emerg run

– s/b Jane St closed at Weston Rd

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes #GO499467

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 5, 2023