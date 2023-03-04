Coquihalla Highway reopened after 26-hour closure due to extreme weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquihalla Highway has been reopened to traffic.

One of the main routes in B.C. between the Southern Interior and the Lower Mainland, the highway was closed between Hope and Merritt on Friday afternoon at 2:19 p.m. due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather.

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC issued regular updates throughout Friday, but eventually said the road would be closed until Saturday morning, adding that extreme avalanche conditions were also present in the mountain pass.

Come Saturday morning, the highway was still closed and remained so until 4:30 p.m.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.