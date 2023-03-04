Menu

Traffic

Coquihalla Highway reopened after 26-hour closure due to extreme weather

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 8:16 pm
Heavy snow falls on Interior Highways
Drivers into or out of B.C.'s interior were tasked with finding an alternate route this weekend after extreme weather prompted the closure of the Coquihalla highway for about 24 hours. As Victoria Femia reports the dump of snow was way more than expected and more could still come.
The Coquihalla Highway has been reopened to traffic.

One of the main routes in B.C. between the Southern Interior and the Lower Mainland, the highway was closed between Hope and Merritt on Friday afternoon at 2:19 p.m. due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather.

DriveBC issued regular updates throughout Friday, but eventually said the road would be closed until Saturday morning, adding that extreme avalanche conditions were also present in the mountain pass.

Come Saturday morning, the highway was still closed and remained so until 4:30 p.m.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Exteme avalanche conditions close Coquihalla Highway
